Startup, management fests in Hubballi

Two management schools in Hubballi are organising a startup fest and a management fest on May 19 and 20.

KLE Society’s Institute of Management Studies and Research (IMSR) Director Rajendraprasad H., event coordinator Amit N. Angadi and Global Business School Director Tejas B. Vyas, Prof. Arun Kubusadgoudar shared details of the events.

MAD’s Meet

Prof. Rajendraprasad said that KLES’ IMSR had organised ‘Mad’s Meet’, a startup festival for undergraduates on May 19. The one-day event had been divided into four rounds namely curtain-raiser, Rising Paladin, Matchwiz and Novus - The Special Entrepreneur. Over 20 teams were expected to participate in the event.

Safe Hands founder Shravani Pawar and Swarnaa Group of Companies Managing Director V.S.V. Prasad would be the chief guests for the inaugural ceremony at 9.30 a.m. on May 19 while playback singer Shamita Malnad, and Chairperson of Woman Entrepreneurs’ Wing of KCCI Anjana Basanagoudar would be the chief guests for the valedictory ceremony.

GBS Utsav 2022

Prof. Tejas B. Vyas said that Global Business School had organised a management festival ‘Utsav 2022’ on May 19-20 in which 16 teams from Hubballi-Dharwad and neighbouring districts would be participating.

There would 11 events in all, including Corporate Idol, Shark Tank, Ad-Mad, which were aimed at bringing out the hidden talent of management students.

General Manager (Sales & Marketing) Manoj M.S. would inaugurate the management fest, while mindset coach and career counsellor Mahesh B. Masal would be the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony.