‘Startup Gravity’ on February 3 to bring together innovators, aspiring entrepreneurs and others

January 30, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - HUBBALLI

“Startup Gravity”, an event that aims to bring together young innovators, aspiring entrepreneurs, industry leaders, academics and investors from across the globe, will be organised in Hubballi on February 3.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi, CEO of Deshpande Startups Aravind Chinchure said that the event will help in sharing knowledge, discussion of ideas and building meaningful networks so that one can start and scale entrepreneurial ventures.

Mr. Chinchure said that it is crucial that young innovators and entrepreneurs are equipped with the right resources to navigate their entrepreneurial expedition. The event will also create awareness about the facilities and opportunities that the Deshpande startup ecosystem offered.

Deputy Director and Head of YUVA Entrepreneurship, Deshpande Startups, Amrut Patil briefed about the event and said that co-founder of Deshpande Foundation Gururaj Deshpande will launch the event with his keynote address at 9 a.m. on February 3

“It will be followed by panel discussions on Make in University, Art & Science of Disruption, The Golden Era of the Indian Startup Ecosystem and Decoding Startup Investments for 2023 & beyond,” he said.

“Resource persons for the panel discussions include Shekar Nair (co-founder, Upekkha), Ranganath Kempanahally (founder, Chiplogic Technologies), Jayant Khandare (co-founder, Actorius Innovations), Amey Mashelkar (head, JioGenNext), Dennis Hong (founder, ShawSpring Partners) and Premnath Venugopalan (head, NCL Innovations) and others,” he said.

He said that founder of Infysos Narayana Murthy will also take part in the keynote session. There will also be a startup expo and a product launch festival.

“Roundtable Conference on Sustainable Agri and Food Value Chain” will be held on the same day.

Senior Director, MEDP, Deshpande Startups, Vijay Purohit said that a new initiative with the vision of “Save Food for All” is also being launched.

Mr. Narayana Murthy and Mr. Deshpande will participate in the Round Table, he said.