Startup conclave to be held in January

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 07, 2022 20:07 IST

Vigyan Manthan Foundation, an initiative of Enerzi Group, will organise Startup Conclave 2023, an event to promote startups in Belagavi and surrounding areas. It will be held in Fairfield Mariott hotel on Belagavi–Kolhapur road on January 16.

It aims to bring together startup founders, investors, mentors and government officials to enhance the startup ecosystem in Belagavi. Organisers said it would be an annual event. Apart from mentoring and investment options, there would be an annual investment pitch contest.

Interested can register for the event at https://vigyanmanthan.com/page/startupconclave.

