Startup conclave in August to revive spirit of innovation in Mysuru 

Yaduveer moots Mysuru as cyber-security hub

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Monday inaugurated the curtain raiser for Mysuru Startup Pavilion and Conclave to be held in the city in August. G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore; Madan Padaki, founder and CEO, 1BRIDGE; and D. Sudhanva of ExcelSoft and others also seen. | Photo Credit: M.A SRIRAM

A Startup Pavilion and Conclave will be held in Mysuru during August to give an impetus to sprit of innovation and the curtain raiser to the scheduled event was held in the city on Monday.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who delivered the keynote address, said the heritage of Mysuru extends beyond traditions, cultures, and other tangibles.

‘’The intangible side of Mysuru heritage is the spirit of innovation’, he said and explained it as an inherent ideal of Mysuru which led to the emergence of Bengaluru besides development of other parts of the State.

He dwelt into history and said that the period when Mysuru kingdom was restored by the British to the Wadiyars was a terrible phase and the region was a war zone with refuge movement. But the solutions that emerged from the crisis towards the betterment of lives of the people through rebuilding the State was a testimony to that innovative spirit, he added.

Mr. Yaduveer cited the example of Raja Seat School which went on to become the University of Mysore and the emergence of the city as an educational base for the people to improve their talent and skills. Similarly, establishment of industries and creating products that emerged as brands and have survived for more than a century gave impetus to self-reliance at a time when India was importing products produced by the colonizers at an exorbitant cost.

It is this spirit of innovation which has to be revived, said Mr.Yaduveer and Mysuru which took the lead in geographically defending the borders, can play the same role today in the cyber world by emerging as a cyber security hub.

Madan Padaki, founder and CEO, 1BRIDGE, who underlined the importance of startups, said India faces challenges not only in ensuring gainfully employing its youth but also of tapping their potential. India is expected to add another 150 million youths to the existing workforce in the next 10 to 15 years. The formal sector employs less than 10% of the 500 million strong work force and Mr. Padaki said that 150 million new jobs can be created only if there is an uprising of 10 to 15 million youth entrepreneurs.

The Mysuru Startup Pavilion and Conclave will be held from August 5 to 7 and will give startups and entrepreneurs a glimpse of the opportunities that are available for them to promote and foster the entrepreneurial spirit of Mysuru.

The event which is being supported by ExcelSoft Technlogies will also offer the startups an opportunity to network with potential investors and customers besides facilitating exposure to homegrown technologies. Around 150 plus upcoming companies in and around Mysuru will take part in it and will help the startups connect, network, build customer connection, explore potential collaboration, meet investors etc, said the organisers.