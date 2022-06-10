Start voluntarily wearing masks, people told

Dharwad district has recorded fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last two days

With Dharwad district recording fresh cases of COVID-19 infections in the last two days, Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde has appealed to the people to start voluntarily wearing face masks and adopt COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in public places.

Chairing a COVID-19 preparedness meeting in Dharwad on Friday, Mr. Hegde emphasised the need for being extra cautious to prevent any further increase in the number of infections. The district recorded four cases on Wednesday and three on Thursday.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the officials of the Health Department to initiate steps to set up COVID Care Centres as a precautionary measure and also reserve beds for COVID-19 patients in government hospitals.

As it has been witnessed previously, there was a huge rush of patients at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi and Civil Hospital in Dharwad and to prevent recurrence of such a scenario, there is a need for setting up COVID Care Centres in all taluk centres, he said. Availability of beds and oxygen in private hospitals should also be checked, he said.

Vaccination

Referring to the vaccination track record of the district, Mr. Hegde said that the district has achieved a good record in administering anti-COVID vaccination. As many as 15.05 lakh people aged above 18 (104%) have received their first dose and 14.64 lakh people (101%) have received their second. As many as 57,619 children in 12 to 14 age group (96%) have received their first dose and 30,979 (51.61%) have received their second. And, 81,893 in the 15 to 17 age group have received their first dose, while 69,576 have received their second dose, he said.

In the district, 72,329 people, including health workers, frontline COVID warriors and senior citizens, have received booster dose (52.14%).

Mr. Hegde asked the officials of the Education Department to visit all schools to speed up the vaccination drive and sensitise eligible children to take the vaccine. In the rural level, tahsildars and executive officials should monitor the vaccination drive, he said.

Regarding monkey pox, he said that the viral infection, found in several countries, has not been reported in the district yet. However, the health guidelines for prevention of monkey pox issued by the Union Government are being adhered to, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sahil Bagla, District Health Officer B.C. Karigoudar, Director of KIMS Ramalingappa Antartani and other officials took part in the meeting.