‘Start vaccination in all private hospitals’

The Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) has written to the Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar urging the government to start vaccination centres in all private hospitals in the State that participated in COVID care treatment.
In the letter, PHANA president H.M. Prasanna said setting up more centres would help reach out to the target population at the earliest. “It will also avoid the hassle of waiting for senior citizens in the few hospitals that are as of now permitted to start vaccination,” he said.
Currently, the vaccination programme in the private sector is only under the Ayushman Bharat - Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) and CGHS empanelled hospitals.
Meanwhile, as many as 9,903 senior citizens and 1,350 above 45 years with comorbidities got vaccinated on Wednesday. Cumulatively, Bengaluru Urban recorded the highest numbers - 6,778 and 1,124 - respectively in both these categories.
