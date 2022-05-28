Start-up Nordische in tie up with CIPET launches `world’s fastest charging, non-flammable batteries’

The battery project was supported by Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Bangalore

City-based Nordische Technologies, a research and development start-up, has introduced the world’s first Aluminium-Graphene pouch cell battery for consumer electronics, gadgets and EV products in the future in association with the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Bangalore..

This was the world’s fastest charging, non-toxic, non-flammable, and non-lithium non-cobalt battery with a long cycle life, making it the perfect choice for those who care about the environment and wanted a battery that would last for a long time, claimed the company in a statement on Friday, May 27, 2022.

“This innovative Aluminum-Graphene pouch cell & future EV battery is the result of our extensive research over the past five years. It is a lightweight, high-performance battery with a shelf life of 5 to 7 years. These rechargeable batteries can be charged over 3000 cycles,” said Sabyasachi Das, CTO, Nordische Technologies.

Kingshuk Dutta, Junior. Scientist, at From CIPET has served as the Coordinator and Principal Investigator of this project.

Nordische Technologies has a cross-border collaboration between Germany and India for the global development of various mobility solutions. Its team comprises of academics, technocrats, and research associates.