Start-up conclave in Kalaburagi tomorrow

Published - November 23, 2024 07:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

President of Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society and MLC Shashil G. Namoshi addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

A start-up conclave, “Entrepreneurship Fostering in Kalyana Karnataka”, is being organised by Start-up Spark Foundation, in association with Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), at Poojya Doddappa Appa College of Engineering in Kalaburagi on Monday.

MLC and president of Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society Shashil G. Namoshi, addressing a press conference here on Friday, said that the conclave will bring start-up enthusiasts, industry leaders, government representatives and entrepreneurs from across the State on one platform.

During the conclave, start-ups from across the region can set up their stalls to attract new investors and find new business opportunities. Budding entrepreneurs can take valuable advice and guidance from mentors, students, while inventors can launch new technology and innovations, Mr. Namoshi added.

This conclave will be a step towards transforming Kalyana Karnataka region into an emerging technology hub. The conclave will help create a platform for promoting innovation among students, entrepreneurs and aspiring start-ups to shape their future.

Mr. Namoshi, MLAs Allamprabhu Patil, Kaneez Fatima, MLC B.G. Patil and Deputy Commissioner B. Fauzia Tarannum will take part in the inaugural session.

The afternoon session will include motivation speeches and panel discussions by entrepreneurs.

“An Evening with Legends” will see successful entrepreneurs, including Shiva Sankeshwar, Managing Director of Vijayanand Travels Private Limited, Prashant Bijaspur, CEO of Bijaspur Group of Companies, and Adhish R. Wali, Executive Director, Wali Group of Companies, address the gathering.

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur and KKRDB Chairman Ajay Singh will be present.

Candidates interested to be a part of the conclave can visit www.startupsf.org or http://www.startupsf.org for free registration.

An exhibition will feature stalls of entrepreneurs. Stalls set up by students to promote their innovative ideas will attract a fee of ₹499 and for entrepreneurs, it will be between ₹3,000 and ₹5,000 for each stall depending on their size.

