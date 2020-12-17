Start procurement centres for red gram under MSP scheme, Raichur officials told

Additional Deputy Commissioner K.H. Durugesh addresses task force committee meeting

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Raichur K.H. Durugesh has asked officials of the department concerned to start procurement centres to purchase red gram under minimum support price (MSP) scheme in the district.

Addressing a task force committee meeting in Raichur on Tuesday, Mr. Durugesh said that FAQ red gram would be purchased under the MSP scheme though the agencies under the Karnataka State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited at 40 procurement centres across the district. The price for the crop has been fixed at ₹ 6,000 per quintal.

The process will be on till December 30, 2020 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Under the scheme, each farmer can sell 20 quintals of red gram at these centres.

In Raichur taluk, eight procurement centres are opened in Raichur city, Mamadapur, Yergera, Gonal, Mallapur, Deosugur, Gillesugur and Kalmala. There are six centres in Deodurg taluk: Deodurg, Jalahalli, Arkera, Madarkal, Sunkeshwarhal and Gabbur. Manvi taluk has seven centres: Manvi, Kurdi, Kavital, Pamankallur, Hirehenagi, Kallur and Anwari.

There are 14 centres in Lingsugur taluk: Lingsugur, Mudgal, Maski, Hirenaganur, Hatti, Gejjalagatti, Honnalli, Chikkahesaruru, Mavinabavi, Bayyapur, Gouduru, Nagalapur, Medakinal and Gurgunta, and Sindhanur taluk has five centres: Sindhanur, Ummallutti, Jawalagera, Gududur and Balaganur.

Last year, 2,10,504 quintals of red gram were purchased through 38 procurement centres in the district, an officer said.