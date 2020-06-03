Start preparations for SSLC exam, says Suresh Kumar

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar has directed the officials concerned to start preparing for the SSLC exam which is scheduled to start on June 25.

Chairing a review meeting on SSLC exam with officials of Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts in Bagalkot city on Wednesday, he said that the officials should sanitise the exam halls to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He said that students attending exams must wear masks. Thermal screening must be carried out before allowing students to into the exam halls. The Minster said that while an organisation has given sanitisers worth ₹ 75 lakh, Scouts and Guides will give masks to 8.5 lakh students.

He said that children of migrant workers will be allowed to write the exam in their respective places itself in the State. He made it clear that no exam centre will be set up in containment areas. He directed the officials to instil confidence among children to attend the exams without any fear of infection.