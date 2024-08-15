Start preparations for Mandya Sahitya Sammelana: Minister

Minister in-charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Thursday gave directions for starting the preparations for the grand Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana which is being organised in Mandya from December 20 to 22.

The Minister was presiding over a meeting of various committees in connection with the Sammelana preparations, in Mandya.

“It is a matter of joy that Mandya is hosting the Sahitya Sammelana for the third time,” he added.

The Minister said the MLAs and other dignitaries have been made chairpersons of the committees and added that Kannadigas and Kannada enthusiasts from the country and also from abroad are expected to participate in the sammelana. “Let us prepare ourselves to invite everybody and get the city ready for the grand sammelana,” he told the meeting.

The Minister said the committees have to work in coordination with everyone. “In case of any doubts or confusion, they can get it sorted out from senior officials or the deputy commissioner. Make the planning now itself since the arrangements have to be impressive.”

Kannada Sahitya Parishat chairman Mahesh Joshi said 28 committees have been constituted for the sammelana arrangements. “All of us have to work unitedly for the success of the Sammelana.”

He said the dates for the sammelana have been finalised during the month of December since there would be holidays for students and others and so that they can participate in the festival.

The sammelana should not be restricted to the district administration and the government or the KSP. “All of us must work together and make sammelana in Mandya a historic one. “

Dr Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Sri Adichunchanagiri Math said students are not taking up Engineering courses in Kannada and one of the major reasons is jobs. Job insecurity is an issue that needs to be addressed if the students get themselves educated in Kannada language.

ADC H.L. Nagaraj said the Kannada Jyothi Ratha will travel across the State before reaching Mandya for the Sammelana. The model of the ratha has been ready and soon it will be unveiled, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Kumara, Meera Lingaiah, and others were present.

