Start house construction, DC tells 2019 flood victims

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy on Thursday nearly 50 per cent of flood victims of the 2019 calamity in Kodagu have not constructed houses despite funds being released to them for the same.

“They should start the construction immediately,” she said, during a meeting with the revenue officers at Madikeri.

She said they should be ready to comply with the decisions taken by the government in case the construction does not commence. “If the construction was started and details are forwarded to us, steps will be taken to release the funds for the construction in the second phase.”

Ms Joy suggested verifying the applications at the tahsildar level on the applications seeking land for the construction of anganwadi centres, residential schools, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and D. Devaraj Urs Bhavans and Bal Mandir. Instead of gram panchayats giving the NoCs, tahsildars can examine the applications and give the NoCs.

During the meeting, the deputy director of agriculture, Raju, said 97 per cent of crop survey in Kodagu had been completed and linking of Aadhaar numbers was remaining.