Start drought relief works immediately, Minister tells officials

September 14, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Considering the fact that most parts of the State are reeling under intense drought, officials should take up drought relief measures on a war-footing, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said in Dharwad on Thursday.

Speaking to presspersons after chairing a review meeting, the Minister said that officials have been asked to increase person days under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

“Supply of fodder to other States will be stopped. And, officials have been asked to tackle drinking water crisis on priority,” he said.

Pointing out that suspension of farm activities due to drought has caused hardships to farm workers, as they were dependent on MGNREGA, the government has decided to increase person days from 100 to 150, he said.

“Karnataka is one of the largest fodder producing States in the country and it caters to the needs of various States. In view of the drought situation, it has been decided to stop supply of fodder to other States. This apart, farmers engaged in fodder cultivation will be extended help to the tune of ₹20 crore and fodder seed kits will be given to such farmers,” the Minister said.

He said that the State will submit within a week a detailed report on drought to the Centre seeking financial assistance under NDRF for crop loss. Though the crop loss compensation at present is meagre, it will be of help to farmers, he said.

On encroachment of tanks, the Minister said that the district administration has taken up tank encroachment clearance drive and recovered lost land. This apart, to stop encroachment of tanks in future, saplings will be planted on tank bunds, he said.

Mr. Krishna Byre Gowda said that the government will resolve the issues concerning the conversion of forest habitats into revenue villages and complete the process in the next six months.

The Deputy Commissioners have been asked to expedite the process of issuing title deeds to inhabitants of revenue villages and complete the work in six months, he said.

