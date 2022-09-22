Stars to regale crowd at Yuva Dasara 

ADVERTISEMENT

Yuva Dasara will feature big names from the Hindi and Kannada film world this year.

The event will be held from September 27 to October 3 at the Maharaja’s College Grounds and actor Sudeep will be the chief guest on the inaugural day. There will be a concert by Raghu Dixit on September 27, a special programme in memory of Puneeth Rajkumar on 28, and will feature Guru Kiran, Vijayprakash, and Kunal Ganjawala. There will be a concert by Kanika Kapoor on September 29 followed by sandalwood night on September 30 featuring the bigwigs from Kannada film industry.

On October 1, the crowd will be treated to a musical programme by Shamitha Malnad and on October 2, actors Harsihka Poonacha and Vijay Raghavendra along with singer Amit Trivedi will present a programme. On October 3, Supriya Ram and Sunidhi Chauhan will regale the crowd.