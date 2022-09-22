Stars to regale crowd at Yuva Dasara 

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU 
September 22, 2022 21:59 IST

Yuva Dasara will feature big names from the Hindi and Kannada film world this year.

The event will be held from September 27 to October 3 at the Maharaja’s College Grounds and actor Sudeep will be the chief guest on the inaugural day. There will be a concert by Raghu Dixit on September 27, a special programme in memory of Puneeth Rajkumar on 28, and will feature Guru Kiran, Vijayprakash, and Kunal Ganjawala. There will be a concert by Kanika Kapoor on September 29 followed by sandalwood night on September 30 featuring the bigwigs from Kannada film industry.

On October 1, the crowd will be treated to a musical programme by Shamitha Malnad and on October 2, actors Harsihka Poonacha and Vijay Raghavendra along with singer Amit Trivedi will present a programme. On October 3, Supriya Ram and Sunidhi Chauhan will regale the crowd.

