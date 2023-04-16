Stars rarely shine in Karnataka politics

April 16, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - BENGALURU

Leading Kannada actor Sudeep recently endorsed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and announced he would campaign for any candidates that the CM suggested, but stopped short of endorsing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) itself. To counter this, the Congress is said to have roped in another popular actor Divya Spandana — better known by her screen name Ramya — who is a member of the party and a former MP herself.

This is in keeping with the tradition among Kannada film stars who have mostly campaigned for individuals but desisted from endorsing parties, unless they take the plunge into electoral politics themselves.

Caste calculations

Lead actors Yash and Darshan campaigned for another film actor Sumalatha Ambareesh when she stood for Parliament as an independent candidate from Mandya in 2019. She was the wife of the late actor Ambareesh, who was probably the State’s most successful film star-politician, with multiple Parliamentary and Assembly election victories and stints as a Minister in both the Union and State governments. His identity as a Vokkaliga from Mandya helped him in no small measure in his political career. Getting Mr. Sudeep to endorse Mr. Bommai’s campaign also involves a calculation to woo the votes of the Nayaka community, to which the actor belongs.

Actors who have tasted electoral success include Mukhyamantri Chandru, presently in the Aam Aadmi Party; Anant Nag, who was associated with the Janata Party and became a Minister there, and was recently rumoured to be joining the BJP, though he did not; Umashree and Ramya from the Congress; C. P. Yogeeshwar and B.C. Patil, who have been with multiple parties; and Shashi Kumar from the Janata Dal (United).In fact, Mr. Nag, Ms. Umashree, Mr. Yogeeshwar, Mr. Patil and another actor Jayamala have even served as Ministers.

Insular polity

But these stars have had little ability to swing elections unlike what has happened in neighbouring States in the previous decades. That opportunity was probably missed in 1980, when the State’s most popular film idol Dr. Rajkumar led the Gokak movement and probably had the best chance to dominate the State’s politics, but resolutely refused to take the plunge. Unlike in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Karnataka has remained insular about admitting its film actors onto the political field.

However, several film actors continue to be members of political parties, mostly taking a backdoor entry into the Upper House and campaigning in return, with parties using them as crowd pullers and influencers for the caste groups they belong to.