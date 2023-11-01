ADVERTISEMENT

Star Air to operate Embraer 175 aircraft from Kalaburagi Airport

November 01, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Embraer 175 aircraft in Kalaburagi Airport on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Star Air, one of the major commercial flight operations in India, has plans in the pipeline to operate Embraer 175 aircraft from Kalaburagi Airport to enhance its passenger-carrying capacity from its existing 50 passengers with Embraer 145 aircraft to 76 passengers with bigger Embraer 175 aircraft.

The Kalaburagi Airport authorities welcomed the Embraer 175 with a spectacular water cannon salute when it landed at Kalaburagi Airport on Tuesday for a two-day trial-run to assess its performance and capabilities.

“Kalaburagi Airport extended a warm welcome to the Embraer 175 with a spectacular water cannon salute marking the beginning of a promising partnership. We are proud to be the host airport for this trial run and look forward to a successful collaboration with Star Air to operate this new aircraft on a regular basis within a couple of months,” Chilaka Mahesh, Kalaburagi Airport Director, said on Wednesday.

Mr. Mahesh added that the management of Star Air had also made a decision not just to enhance its passenger-carrying capacity from Kalaburagi Airport but also to increase the frequency of operations from the present four days a week to seven days a week on existing routes.  

 “We believe that the introduction of the Embraer 175 and the increased flight frequency by Star Air will not only enhance connectivity but also elevate the overall travel experience for passengers using Kalaburagi Airport. We look forward to the continued growth and success of our partnership with Star Air and the benefits it will bring to our passengers,” Mr. Mahesh said.

