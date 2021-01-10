Star Air to launch service to Tirupati today

KALABURAGI

10 January 2021 20:02 IST

Star Air is set to launch its service between Kalaburagi and Tirupati on Monday.

General Manager, Marketing and Communications, Sanjay Godhawat Group, Raj Hesi, addressing presspersons here on Sunday said that the company will launch non-stop flight service to Tirupati from Kalaburagi under the popular RCS-UDAN scheme.

This service is one of its kind as it will help passengers to travel conveniently and reach the pilgrim centre, Tirupati, in an hour. Star Air will operate four days a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday). The company is offering inaugural flight tickets starting at ₹ 999.

