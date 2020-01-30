Karnataka

Star Air to increase services

more-in

Star Air, which currently has services on the Kalaburagi–Bengaluru, and the Hubballi–Hindon (Delhi) routes thrice a week, has planned to increase the frequency to six days for the former, and five days for the latter.

In a release, Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO of Star Air, said that this came about owing to the growing demand.

“ Since the launch of its services, the airline has been receiving a phenomenal response. To fulfil the growing demand, Star Air has now decided to increase its operating frequency on these two routes,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2020 7:46:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/star-air-to-increase-services/article30694105.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY