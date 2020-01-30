Star Air to increase services

Star Air, which currently has services on the Kalaburagi–Bengaluru, and the Hubballi–Hindon (Delhi) routes thrice a week, has planned to increase the frequency to six days for the former, and five days for the latter.

In a release, Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO of Star Air, said that this came about owing to the growing demand.

“ Since the launch of its services, the airline has been receiving a phenomenal response. To fulfil the growing demand, Star Air has now decided to increase its operating frequency on these two routes,” he said.