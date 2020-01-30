Star Air to increase services

Star Air, which currently has services on the Kalaburagi–Bengaluru, and the Hubballi–Hindon (Delhi) routes thrice a week, has planned to increase the frequency to six days for the former, and five days for the latter.
In a release, Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO of Star Air, said that this came about owing to the growing demand.
“ Since the launch of its services, the airline has been receiving a phenomenal response. To fulfil the growing demand, Star Air has now decided to increase its operating frequency on these two routes,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.