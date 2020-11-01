Star Air to commence direct flights between Kalaburagi and Delhi

Kumar Buradikatti

01 November 2020 02:12 IST

Star Air, an airline service that is a part of the Indian business conglomerate Sanjay Ghodawat Group, has planned to start its commercial scheduled non-stop flight services between Kalaburagi and Delhi (Hindon) from November 18, 2020. Once operationalised, this would be the first commercial flight service between the two prominent cities.

“Currently, passengers face a lot of travel hassle to cover the journey between Kalaburagi and Delhi (Hindon), approx 1700 km apart. By road and rail, it takes over 24 hours. Once Star Air starts this service, people can travel this long distance in just 2-hour 20 minutes with the comfort of world-class, Brazilian-manufactured Embraer ERJ145 aircraft,” said Sanjay Ghodawat, Chairman of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, in a media release on Saturday.

Economical option

Mr. Ghodawat further said that the service would not just save passengers’ time but money as well as the service would be under the popular RCS-UDAN scheme which would enable passengers to fly at a very economical cost.

“Having an airport located strategically at a significant geographical point bordering various States, Kalaburagi holds prominence for travel connectivity. It is expected that with the commencement of this service, thousands living across several districts like Bijapur, Solapur, Bidar, Osmanabad, Latur, Yadgir, Ranga Reddy, Medak of three vital states of Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana would benefit,” Mr. Ghodawat said.

The company started sales operations for this route today. Anyone can buy its tickets by visiting starair.in or can contact 9970555111 / 022 – 50799555 for more information, he added.

Nine cities

Currently, Star Air operates in nine different Indian cities that include Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Belagavi, Bengaluru, Delhi (Hindon), Indore, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Mumbai. In the coming months, it is planning to start services to Surat and Nashik as well, Mr. Ghodawat added.