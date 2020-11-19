Star Air launches Kalaburagi to Delhi direct flight service

Star Air, an airline service, started its commercial scheduled non-stop flight services between Kalaburagi and Delhi (Hindon) on Wednesday. Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav launched the inaugural flight at the Kalaburagi Airport.

This is the first commercial flight service between Kalaburagi and the country’s capital city. Star Air would operate its services on this route thrice a week — Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.

A Star Air flight (ERJ145) will take off from Kalaburagi Airport at 10.20 a.m. and reach Delhi at 12.40 p.m. Similarly, a flight will leave Delhi at 1.10 p.m. and land at Kalaburagi Airport at 3.30 p.m.

Airport Director Gyaneshwar Rao said that the service on Kalaburagi-Delhi route would not just save passengers valuable time but also money. Since Star Air is operating on this route under the popular RCS-UDAN scheme, it will enable passengers to fly at a very economical cost. Now, people from the region and neighbouring districts can travel this long distance in just 2 hours and 20 minutes in the comfort of world class, Brazilian-manufactured Embraer ERJ145 aircraft, Mr. Rao.