Star Air flight connects Belagavi with Nashik

Star Air, a private civil aviation company, has introduced more routes and more flights from Belagavi under UDAAN, a Centrally-aided regional connectivity scheme.
Direct flights between Belagavi and Nashik were introduced on Monday, the company’s second anniversary.
Airline officers said that the flight could help develop the region as it will connect Belagavi, the seat of India’s first private aerospace SEZ, to Nashik, which is India’s defence and aerospace manufacturing hub. Nashik is part of a billion-dollar Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor project and direct flights would aid industrial activities on both sides.
Shrenik Ghodawat, director, said that the “Sanjay Ghodawat Group and Star Air will try to augment regional connectivity and catapult trade and tourism for Belagavi.”
He hoped that with Nashik’s proximity to Shirdi, the pilgrimage centre, Star Air’s flight service will attract lakhs of devotees from Belagavi and adjacent districts. It will also help tourists from Nashik and adjoining areas to visit Kolhapur, Hubballi and Goa, situated near Belagavi.
The non stop flight from Belagavi will be operated thrice a week on Monday, Friday and Sunday. As per UDAAN scheme, the inaugural flight tickets will start at ₹ 1,999.
