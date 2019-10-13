Standing toor crop on seven acres damaged

Of the 20-acre land, the standing toor crop in around seven acres belonging to Dastagir Walikar and his brother Kabirsab Walikar in Honawad village in Babaleshwar constituency washed away. The damage is not due to floods or heavy rains but incomplete canal work.

“Our fields are next to the canal passing through the farms. After the heavy rain in other parts of the district, the water started flowing into the canal here. But since the network is incomplete, the water could not flow away. Due to this, the canals started overflowing and a huge quantum of water entered our fields and fully destroyed the bund constructed along the canal,” Dastagir Walikar said..

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that the water level began to rise on Thursday night and by Friday morning the standing crop was completely damaged. “We had also spent over ₹3 lakh to get the bund built along the canal to prevent excess water getting into the fields, but now with the bund getting breached, we have lost that money too,” he said.

He said that he contacted local Revenue Department officials but there was no positive response from them.

Speaking to The Hindu, M.B. Patil, Babaleshwar MLA, said that he has instructed officials to visit the place and submit the report.

When The Hindu contacted Tahsildar Santosh Mygeri, he said that he, along with the team of Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Ltd., were visiting the spot to assess the damage.

Regarding compensation to the victims, he said that only after the survey, details could be obtained and checked under which norms, the compensation could be given. Normally, compensation to farmers is given in case of natural calamity. “We will conduct survey and submit report to the government for necessary action to help farmers,”, he said.