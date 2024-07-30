Standing crops suffer damage in Krishna floods in Shahapur taluk

The Krishna river floods have badly damaged standing crops approximately on hundred acres of agriculture fields in villages on the riverbanks in Shahapur taluk.

A bridge that is constructed across the Krishna between Kollur village and Huvinadagi village remains submerged and the swollen river water entered the fields three days ago damaging cotton, paddy and red chilli near Kollur village.

Several pumpsets that were installed to draw water from the river to irrigate dry land are also submerged. Standing crops are still inundated in the flood waters as the river has not completely receded.

Revenue Department officials say that they will conduct a survey on crop damage only after the floods recede.

Agriculture Department officials have, however, suggested that farmers themselves upload images of crop damage with details of land in the Farmers App.

“We have directed private residents to take images of land with crops that have been damaged by floods and also get prepared for panchanama of the spot. The Revenue, Horticulture and Agriculture departments are yet to submit detailed reports on crop damage,” Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela told The Hindu.

Road connectivity between Shahapur and Raichur via Deodurg still remains cut off as the Krishna is flowing over the Kollur bridge.

Vehicle owners have been advised to take diversion through the Shorapur bypass to reach Raichur.

Meanwhile, officials of the Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited (KBJNL) have reduced outflow from Basavasagar Reservoir compared to the quantities released in the previous days.

On Tuesday, at 4 p.m., they released 2.77 lakh cusecs of water when the inflow was 2.90 lakh cusecs. Water level in the dam stands at 489.85 m against a full reservoir level of 492.25 m.