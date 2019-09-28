Standing crops, many houses damaged

The rain that lashed Raichur district recently has destroyed standing crops in several hundred acres of land and damaged hundreds of houses, particularly in Sindhanur taluk, as per information reaching here.

According to information provided by the district administration on Friday, statistics collected between September 22 and September 26, 2019 show that three livestock died in Sindhanur taluk.

As many as 242 houses have partially collapsed, while five houses have collapsed completely.

Of the 247 damaged houses, the highest number of 112 houses damaged is in Sindhanur taluk. This is followed by Maski with 66, Deodurg 46, Lingsugur 15 and Manvi and Raichur five each.

A preliminary survey revealed that standing crops on a total of 690 hectares of land —160 hectares in Manvi taluk and 530 hectares in Sindhanur taluk — have been damaged. Survey on crop damage in Raichur, Maski, Lingsugur and Deodurg is under way.

“Bajra, cotton and sunflower, which were in different stages of growth, have suffered damage. Farmers are apprehensive of facing another crop loss. The State government has failed to restore farm infrastructure and release compensation to farmers,” honorary president of Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha Chamaras Malipatil said.

“Most of the bridges that connect interior villages have collapsed. Standing crops have been damaged. I have already spoken to Assistant Commissioner of Sindhanur who is attending a meeting of officials. Based on information he gives on damage to property and crop losses, I will meet the Deputy Commissioner by Saturday evening, seeking relief,” Venkatarao Nadagowda, MLA from Sindhanur, told The Hindu over phone.