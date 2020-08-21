Standing crop on 16,170 hectares damaged in Bidar district

Kalaburagi

21 August 2020 23:46 IST

Standing kharif crop on over 16,170 hectares, of the total sown area of 3.68 lakh hectares, has been damaged in Bidar district because of heavy rain in the last month and a half, according to a survey conducted by the Agriculture Department.

According to the rainfall data available with The Hindu, the district received 501 mm of rain, against the normal rainfall of 410.80 mm between June 1 and August 20. Chittapugga taluk recorded the highest rainfall of 606.20 mm, as against the normal rainfall of 386.80 mm. It was followed by Basavakalyan taluk, with 577mm rainfall, against the normal rainfall of 376.4 mm. Humnabad taluk received 566.2 mm of rain, as against the normal rainfall of 403.50 mm. Aurad recorded 481.40 mm of rain, as against the normal quantum of 446.70 mm.

Bidar received 452 mm of rain, as against the normal rainfall of 452.6 mm, while Bhalki recorded the lowest rainfall of 419 mm, just under the normal of 420.5 mm.

As per the data provided by officials of the Agriculture Department, crop on over 16,170 hectares of land was damaged, with green gram crop being among the worst hit. Of the 16,170 hectares, 10,475 hectares (64%) saw green gram damage. Green gram had achieved the sowing target on 28,345 hectares area. Soybean crop on 3,616 hectares was damaged, black gram on 1,008 hectares, and red gram on 1,003 hectares.

The maximum crop damage was reported in Basavakalyan taluk (5,975 hectares), followed by Humnabad and Bhalki taluks. Aurad taluk recorded crop damage on 19 hectares. An official said the figures were tentative and estimated on eye test. The area of crop loss may increase during the joint survey.