Stand-off in Council ends after BJP MLC withdraws ‘objectionable’ remarks

December 22, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - BELAGAVI

A stand-off between the Opposition Congress and ruling BJP over certain “objectionable” references to a former Prime Minister of India by BJP MLC N. Ravikumar in the Legislative Council on Thursday ended after the latter withdrew his remarks.

When the Congress was seeking a discussion on the allegation made by a BJP MP that the posts of Vice-Chancellors were “purchased”, Mr. Ravikumar alleged that a former Speaker, belonging to the Congress, too had admitted to corruption since the time of a former Prime Minister, sparking uproar in the House.

The Congress members were immediately on their feet protesting. Though Chairman Basavaraj Horatti directed that the BJP MLC’s remarks be expunged, Leader of the Opposition B.K. Hariprasad sought an apology from the ruling party member. The Congress members soon trooped into the well of the House demanding an apology even as ruling party members were shouting against them. The Chairman adjourned the House and invited leaders for a discussion in his office to resolve the issue, but it yielded no result.

BJP MLCs A.H. Vishwanath and Ayanur Manjunath too joined the debate and said Mr. Ravikumar’s references to the former Prime Minister were irrelevant and felt Mr. Ravikumar should withdraw the remarks. Eventually, Mr. Ravikumar withdrew his remarks, paving the way for the Congress members to return to their seats.