Stand-off and new film releases

Will the stand-off between single-screen theatre owners and producers/distributors come in the way of new film releases?

The last five meetings between the two ended in a stalemate, with no consensus emerging on the issues.

Now, with cinemas allowed to run shows with 100 per cent capacity, the two have to further their talks and resolve business terms ahead of the release of some big-budget big-star movies after a gap of nearly a year.

As being claimed by the exhibitors that nearly 80 per cent of revenue comes from single screens, the decision on the demands raised by the cinemas was expected in the days ahead as it cannot be prolonged any more when the new films are slated for release, say industry sources here.

The film-starved enthusiasts are curiously awaiting the new Kannada film releases which are happening for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic that had badly hit the film industry, disrupting shootings.

The film shootings resumed only recently after the lockdown curbs were eased and the production units are now busy wrapping up shootings that were abruptly stopped after the COVID-19 cases rose last year.