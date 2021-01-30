Stalls for GI products

Bengaluru

30 January 2021 02:22 IST

Karnataka boasts of a total of 42 products that have been included in the Geographical Indication (GI) of goods list. This is out of 370 goods have been given GI tag in the country.

Separate stalls for GI goods would be set up at the Bengaluru and other airports in the State for their promotion, said Major and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Friday in the Assembly. He was replying to Abhaya Prasad of the Congress.

