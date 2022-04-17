Stakeholders to resist demolition of Devaraja Market

Public opinion to be mobilised to save the heritage market

The district heritage committee’s decision supportive of demolition of Devaraja Market and paving way for a new structure in its place, has been strongly opposed by the stakeholders mainly the existing tenants.

The committee’s decision was in sync with the view of the councillors of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) who have passed a resolution in the council meetings to demolish the structure and rebuild it at the same spot.

This is also in tune with the view of the Government and hence there is a strong perception that the committee gave its approval so as to comply with the procedures required to go ahead with the demolition.

Sources said the reconstitution of the district heritage committee was undertaken to fill it up with people who would toe the Government line. But in addition, they drafted two or three experts with contrarian opinion lending a democratic fig leaf to the entire decision-making process.

However, stakeholders whose livelihood will be affected have voiced their dissent and Mahadev, leader of the Devaraja Market Tenants Association, said the heritage committee’s decision will not go unchallenged.

Public opinion will also be mobilised to drum up support to save the building which is more than 125 years old and has been declared as a heritage structure, said Mr. Mahadev. A public meeting will be held in the city in connection with the issue and people from all walks of life will be invited to participate in it, he added.

The association will also seek the support of the members of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru who are in favour of preserving the structure.

Incidentally, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family had stated that there are many examples of older buildings being restored and conserved and even offered to take up the work through SDN Wadiyar Foundation – named after her late husband Srikantadutta Narasimharaja Wadiyar. It was responsible for restoration of the Jaganmohan Palace and is now overseeing the restoration of Rajendra Vilas Palace atop Chamundi Hills.

Mr. Mahadev said the district heritage committee should have sought a report from a third party comprising experts before coming to a decision on demolishing the structure. Besides, the stakeholders were not taken into confidence nor informed and the decision was taken in a closed-door meeting.

Responding to the statement of Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra that alternative arrangements will be made ffor the traders of Devaraja Market, Mr. Mahadev said their experience with the authorities when the market was engulfed in fire, was not encouraging and those who suffered losses were left to fend for themselves. Besides, it is about conservation of a heritage structure and not about rehabilitation alone, he added.

In all, there are about 1,200 tenants at Devaraja Market and they sell traditional ingredients and commodities.