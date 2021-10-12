Stakeholders seek extension of illumination by 10 days

They say tourists will come even after the conclusion of Dasara festivities

The Federation of Organisations and Associations of Mysuru has urged the State government to extend the Dasara illumination by another 10 days instead of ending it after Vijayadashami festival on October 15 as a tourism promotion initiative since tourists will continue to pour into the city even after the conclusion of the festivities.

The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation had announced that it would end the illumination after the Dasara finale on Friday. This year, the illumination has been done on a total stretch of 102-km, covering most parts of the city, besides special illumination at 40 junctions.

Compared to last year, the illumination is expansive this year since no other events barring the cultural events at the palace are being organised. The illumination has been a big draw and the roads are witnessing heavy traffic in the evenings with a large number of people turning up daily.

The illumination has helped initiatives like Ambari, the hop-on- hop-off buses introduced by KSTDC, getting good response with passengers keen to watch the city coming alive in lights on the go, travelling on the rooftop of the four double-decker buses.

The Federation expressed happiness over the way the Dasara illumination has been done this year and therefore the government can consider extending it by another 10 days as it would help to promote tourism which was affected because of two back-to-back COVID-19 waves and lockdowns. The extension of illumination can help hotels get bookings, improving their occupancy besides improving businesses of those depending on tourism.

Another reason cited by the Federation is that continuous rains has hampered people from venturing out of their homes to watch the illumination. The CESC had earlier extended the illumination till 10.30 p.m. but limited it again till 10 p.m. citing the night curfew rules.