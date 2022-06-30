Stakeholders seek enhanced amenities, rail services at DRUCC meeting

New train services connecting Mysuru with the coastal region among demands

The Mysuru Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee meeting being held at the DRM office in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

New train services connecting Mysuru with the coastal region among demands

Stakeholders representing the rail users sought additional passenger amenities and increase in frequency of certain trains plying in the Mysuru Division of the South Western Railway.

At the meeting of the Mysuru Divisional Level Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) held here on Thursday, the members interacted with the senior railway officials and pressed for their demands in view of the surge in passenger traffic and the need for enhancing the amenities at various railway stations.

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, highlighted the achievements of the Mysuru division during the financial years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 apart from listing out various initiatives were taken for infrastructure developments in various stations across the division.

He said the safety and security of passengers was of paramount importance and the Mysuru division was committed to the development and provision of better facilities for the rail users.

The DRUCC members discussed various issues including enhancement of passenger facilities at Davangere, Harihar and Haveri railway stations and wanted an increase in frequency of train services from Mysuru to Dadar, Ajmer and Nizamuddin from weekly and bi-weekly to four days a week.

In addition, they sought speeding up of all superfast trains running in Mysuru -Bengaluru section besides augmenting AC coaches in Malgudi Express running between Mysuru and Bengaluru.

Placing a demand for new train services connecting Mysuru with the coastal region of Karnataka via Hassan and Mangaluru, the DRUCC members also sought restoration of all train services from Talguppa and Shivamogga Town towards Chennai and Mysuru which were being operated during pre-covid period.

In addition, there was a demand for introducing new train service from Shivamogga and connecting various state capitals like Secunderabad and Bhubaneswar and for speeding up of work of sanctioned coach care centre at Kotegangur near Shivamogga.

The DRUCC members expressed their satisfaction over the developmental activities undertaken by the division including cleanliness, introduction of special trains, augmentation of coaches etc and appreciated the efforts made for getting various works sanctioned including the expansion of Mysuru and Naganahalli stations.

In response to the slew of demands made by the committee members, Mr. Rahul Agarwal said they would be studied and addressed suitably.

Additional Divisional Railway Managers .Devasahayam and E.Vijaya, Manjunath Kanamadi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Mysuru, DRUCC members including Gundlupet MLA C.S.Niranjan, Rohit Kumar Jain, General Secretary, Passengers Committee, Davangere, B.S.Chandrashekara, Secretary, Nanjangud Industrial Association, representatives from various trade and commerce organisations from Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hassan, and senior railway officials from the division were among those present.