Stakeholders mull ‘pressure group’

Even as the stakeholders have resolved to continue their fight for tourism development despite the State Budget ‘failing’ to respond to their concerns, they are now mulling over setting up a “pressure group” for playing a key role in realising their wish list in the interest of tourism, and also influence the government in taking their ideas forward.
Certain projects are being sought by the stakeholders since decades but they are unable to get the budgetary sanction. The Dasara Authority and the plan for establishing round-the-year exhibition at Dasara expo grounds are among the proposals that failed to get the nod.
“If things go this way, Mysuru may not see tourism development on the expected lines. We need to exert collective pressure on the government bringing all tourism-related associations and groups under one umbrella and taking the elected representatives along to realise what Mysuru deserves,” a stakeholder of the travel industry opined.
Another reason cited was that Mysuru is not represented in the Cabinet. This is also hampering constructive tourism development, he said, adding that a strong “pressure group” appears to be the need of the hour.
