Stakeholders in Mysuru hopeful budgetary push will propel MSME 

The Union Budget for 2023-24 tabled in Parliament on Wednesday has shored up hopes among the stakeholders that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) will get a boost to pave way for their further growth.

Suresh Kumar Jain, Secretary of MSME Council, Mysuru said that though there are no region-specific announcements or projects specific to Mysuru there is an overall thrust on the MSMEs in the budget.

He said the revamped credit guarantee scheme will infuse an additional ₹9,000 crore for MSMEs besides a collateral-free guarantee credit of ₹2 lakh crore. Lack of timely credit and high rate of interest was one of the factors that was making the MSMEs less competitive and the announcements in the budget will help set right the anomaly In addition the cost of credit is being reduced by 1 per cent which was a welcome move, he added.

Lingaraju, President, Mysuru Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), said the budget had specific proposals for MSME and hence was welcome. The rebate on interest for loan extended to MSMEs would help reduce the financial burden of the sector which was impacted due to the pandemic.

Pointing out that Mysuru was a major automobile ancillary hub and was emerging as a manufacturing centre as well, Mr. Jain said the sector was facing many challenges and hence the decision to scrap old government vehicles and a few announcements including sops to encourage the use of electric vehicles will provide a boost to local industries.

Referring to the announcement that customs duty exemption was being provided to machinery required for the manufacture of lithium-ion cell for batteries used in electric vehicles, Mr. Jain said the move could also span new investment in the city and lead to job creation.

The decision to establish 30 Skill India International Centres across different States to cover new age courses for industry like coding, artificial intelligence, robotics, mechatronics, 3D printing, soft skills etc was welcomed as a step in making the youth industry and job-ready. The MSME Council said it would be beneficial to the region if one of the 30 such centres were to be established in Mysuru.

Welcoming the PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman (PM VIKAS) as providing the necessary boost to handicrafts, Mr. Jain said Mysuru is known for arts and crafts and hence any assistance by way of budgetary programme will help boost the sector.

But there was also a cautious note that the programmes announced in the budget will help create jobs provided they were implemented and do not remain as an expression of intent.