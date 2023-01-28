Stakeholders for extension of Bengaluru-Mysuru-Mangaluru Express to Karwar

January 28, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - MYSURU

In the run-up to the Budget, stakeholders in the region have reiterated their demand for extension of Bengaluru-Mangaluru Express which plies via Mysuru, up to Karwar besides seeking an increase in its frequency.

Though multiple representations were presented to the railway authorities through Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and other elected representatives to the Railway Ministry earlier, no action was taken due to pressure from different groups against such a move. But with the countdown to the Union Budget, the issue has gained fresh traction.

Yogendra, member of Mysuru Grahakara Parishat, who advocates for better railway services and amenities, said that the demand was not without its merit given the importance of connecting the two regions. Besides, the occupancy rate was high and was bordering 100%, he said.

He said the train at present terminates at Mangaluru but the same could be extended to connect other important towns and cities most of which are important tourist and pilgrim centres. This includes Udupi and Murudeshwar and will bring the coastal region closer to Mysuru, Mr. Yogendra added and pointed out that similar views have been echoed by stakeholders in the coastal belt.

Mr. Simha had backed the demand and pointed out that Mysuru had a direct rail link to Karwar before it was terminated.

He also underscored the point that there was a sizeable number of people in Mysuru whose native place was in coastal districts and hence both the increase in frequency and extension of service was imperative. ‘’There are other stakeholders to including those representing the hospitality sector, tourism sector, various trade bodies and passenger associations who have made the demand,” said Mr. Simha.

Mysuru is an important tourism hub in the south and better rail connectivity to important pilgrimage centres such as Subramanya, Dharmasthala, Mangaluru and Udupi will have a positive impact on the tourism industry besides enhancing connectivity of south-interior Karnataka with coastal region, Mr. Simha had stated in his representation to the Railway Ministry.

Meanwhile, sources in the railways said that South Western Railway was also in concurrence with the demand and had made suitable recommendations to the railway board. It remains to be seen whether the long-pending demand would be met in the coming Budget to be tabled on Wednesday.