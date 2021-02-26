Stakeholders for expediting music varsity’s development

Mysuru

Govt. yet to sanction requisite number of staff to qualify for UGC grants

A stakeholders’ meeting to give wings to the long-term objectives of the Karnataka State Dr.Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, was held here on Friday.

Chaired by the newly appointed Vice Chancellor Nagesh V. Bettakote, the meeting was attended by classical artists as also academicians who reiterated the imperatives of expediting the development of the varsity.

The immediate objective of the meeting was to take stock of the situation of the varsity which is perceived not to have grown as envisaged though it was established 11 years ago.

The general consensus was that the varsity, while striving to function within the guidelines of the University Grants Commission, should also evolve its own modalities to impart education in the field of music, dance and performing arts that goes beyond the academic framework of a conventional university.

Prof. Nagesh Bettakote who shared the details of the meeting with The Hindu said that he elicited opinion of subject experts and accomplished artists who gave their suggestions on how best to take forward the education that was being imparted by the varsity.

Stakeholders have opined that the government should accord more importance and attention to the varsity as it was one of its kind in the State and help facilitate its growth. There were suggestions for roping in established artists as guest lecturers so as to fine tune the education that was being imparted by the varsity.

“At the end of the course the students passing out should be accomplished artists was the general refrain’’, said Prof. Bettakote.

He said the varsity has certain issues which only the government can resolve and this includes sanctioning additional staff. He said there were 61 employees and the government should ensure that the funds for salary and development works are not sacrificed.

As a university there should be adequate facilities not only in terms of classrooms but auditorium, documentation of various forms of performing arts, and establishment of museums showcasing different art forms including musical instruments, said Prof. Bettakote.

The stakeholders also opined that going forward the guru-shishya tradition in imparting education in the classical performing fields should become an established form in the varsity, he added.

The varsity is yet to receive any funding from the UGC as the government was yet to sanction the requisite number of staff to qualify for the UGC grants. Besides, the music varsity in Mysuru is functioning out of a school building and does not have its own campus all of which has to be resolved.

Prof. Bettakote said he will strive to secure the 12 B approval and notification from the UGC during his tenure so as to make the varsity eligible to receive development grants from the UGC and the MHRD, Government of India.