Stakeholders dismayed as Industrial Adalat belies expectations

Stakeholders have expressed their disappointment over the recently concluded Kaigarika Adalat or Industrial Adalat as it failed to meet their expectations in resolving the long-pending issues.

The Adalat was held after a gap of 10 years and was held last week but it turned out to be a 90-minute affair in which a few issues germane to specific industries were sorted out. The greater issues that will have a bearing on the industrial climate in Mysuru remained untouched and none of the representatives from medium and large industries were present.

Mr. Suresh Kumar Jain of MSME Forum Mysuru, said that the industrial department had sought a slew of representations about the issues that was hindering the smooth functioning of the industrial layouts in the region. But none of them were figured out in the Adalat.

A section of the officials and stakeholders have now come around to the view that a separate industrial Adalat catering to the medium and large industries should be convened. But, given the 10-year gap between the latest exercise and the previous edition conducted in 2011-12, it is anybody’s guess as to when the next Adalat will be held, said Mr. Jain.

The industrial Adalat for Mysuru division was time and again postponed owing to various reasons including COVID-19 and elections. So, when it was confirmed that the exercise will be conducted on April 28, there were expectations related to redressal of the vexed property tax issue, constitution of industrial township authority, establishment of industrial waste recycling plant etc. But, contrary to the projections, the exercise which began at around 4 p.m. was wound up by 5.30 p.m. Stakeholders from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Hassan and Chikkamagalaur had attended the Adalat.

More than 150 applications listing out various grievances were consolidated and submitted to the Government but bulk of the issues were unit-specific and did not address the larger issue. A few other demands pertained to release of the Government’s share of ₹3 crore towards the completion of Mysuru Export Centre building, completion of link roads joining Outer Ring Road and construction of storm water drains, reservation of plots for SSIs and MSMEs in KIADB developed industrial layouts, a helipad for industrial layout etc.

Key issues related to paying taxes to multiple agencies to avoid which the stakeholders had sought the notification of the industrial township authority. This was expected to provide a single window facility and streamline the tax regime. But the issue was not even discussed and instead the Minister for Large and Medium Industries spoke about industrial corridor.

Zoning of industrial units was another issue in the absence of which private residential areas have been approved in industrial layouts. The existing units were facing objections from the local residents who are complaining about pollution and issuing notices to the functioning units, according to the stakeholders.

The raw water supplied to industrial units is charged under commercial rates and hence, the entrepreneurs wanted the Government to announce a separate slab with nominal rates for industrial usage. But, none of it even came up for discussion. However, senior officials of the District Industries Centre aver that the grievance resolutions are an ongoing exercise and hence pending issues will also be resolved.