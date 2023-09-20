Stakeholders against scaling down Dasara as farmers call for low-key festival

September 20, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MYSURU

Amidst calls from farmers that Dasara should be scaled down or low-key in view of the drought and failure of monsoon, a section of stakeholders have argued against it on the grounds that such a move will have a negative bearing on local economy.

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Sugarcane Cultivators Association are among those who have called for low-key Dasara this year.

Kurubur Shanthakumar of Sugarcane Cultivators Association said here recently that when there was impending water crisis due to depleting levels in the reservoir and failure of monsoon, Karnataka should not squander money on festivals and should keep it lowkey.

The KRRS has also argued for observing all the traditions but without grandeur and wanted the same amount to be channelised for taking up drought relief work. The view is gaining traction and even the District in charge minister H.C. Mahadevappa opined that a grand Dasara would be incongruous under current condition with as many as 195 taluks reeling under drought.

But an alternative view is also gaining currency and K.S. Nagapati, a retired professor and expert on tourism with many books on the subject to his credit argued against dilution of Dasara.

He said tourism sector generates direct jobs to nearly 80,000 to 100,000 people in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts. The ancillary and indirect jobs generated as a result of tourism provides livelihood to not less than 2 to 3 lakh people and the government should bear that in mind before taking any decision to dilute Dasara which could rob it off its sheen and keep the tourists away, said Mr. Nagapati. Thousands of artistes who depend on such occasions for sustenance will be affected, he added.

‘’The 10-day festival will cost the State only ₹25 crore to ₹30 crore but the revenue it generates in terms of GST etc. will be manifold and only aid the government in extending relief to the farmers,” according to Nagapati.

Hospitality sector for ‘traditional’ Dasara

Meanwhile, the hospitality sector comprising members of all the hotels in Mysuru city who are dependent on tourist inflow, have appealed against prefixing Dasara with either ‘’grand’’ or ‘’simple’’. The Hotel Owners Association president C. Narayagowda said that it should be traditional Dasara and the government should not brand it as grand or simple.

He suggested cost-cutting measures by according importance to local artistes and called for abrogating all Dasara sub-committees comprising hundreds of office-bearers. Tourists visit Mysuru to view the main events at the palace including the Jamboo Savari and the increase in tourist footfall will have a cascading impact on the State finances to handle drought relief works, he added.

