Stakeholder for promoting Mysuru as a MICE destination

The tourist arrival in Mysuru which hit an all time record of over 4 million during 2023-24, has witnessed a surge during the first few months of 2024-25.

Over a million tourists have already visited Mysuru between April and June 20 so far and the momentum built the record footfall that was witnessed in 2023-24, seem to be continuing.

Given the positive trend, stakeholders want the government to promote Mysuru as a destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE).

As per the statistics from the Mysuru Palace Board, more than 2.4 lakh tourists have visited the city so far till June 20 while 5.32 lakh tourists had visited Mysuru in May 2024 despite the prevailing high temperature. Similarly, during the elections and the peak of summer in April, the city received over 2.92 lakh tourists and over 1 million people have visited the city.

At the current rate of tourist inflow, the 4 million arrivals will likely be the new benchmark for Mysuru. The previous peak tourist inflow was in 2017-18 when 3.86 million tourists visited Mysuru. But it has taken more than 15 years for the city to reach the 4 million mark from the 3 million as statistic available from 2012 onwards indicate. During 2012-13 the tourist arrival was pegged at 3.3 million and it has been a slow but a steady increase since then.

After reaching a high of 3.8 million in 2017-18, there was a decrease in footfall during 2018-19 and 2019-20. The sector went into a tailspin in 2020-21 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic when the tourist arrivals were only 7.08 lakh. But since then Mysuru tourism has bounced back and this year’s figure till June 20 seems to be higher than average.

C. Narayana Gowda representing the hospitality sector said that the average occupancy rate in hotels in the city has surged to 50 per cent during weekdays and it is 100 per cent during weekends. “About 10 years ago the weekday occupancy during the year would hover around 30 per cent and the occupancy rates during weekend would be around 70 per cent,” he said.

Given the projected growth of Mysuru Mr.Narayanagowda said that a few more major players in the hospitality sector had plans to open new properties in Mysuru under the luxury segment. Some of the well-known brands in the hospitality sector were already in talks with the existing players to make a foray into Mysuru, Mr. Narayana Gowda added.

Though Mysuru’s traditional attractions like the palace, Chamundi Hills, Zoo, KRS, and Brindavan Gardens continue to be a major draw for first-time visitors, the stakeholders want the government to promote Mysuru as a MICE destination. The sector cannot depend on leisure travellers and tourists alone and need to lure the trade and commerce sector to propel growth, according to stakeholders.

But this calls for establishing state-of-the-art convention centres and the hospitality sector believes that the existing Exhibition Ground had adequate space for it and could be a good starting point to promote the concept.

