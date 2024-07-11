Stakeholder consultation on electric bus operations in India held in Bengaluru

A pivotal stakeholder consultation focusing on leading practices in electric bus operations was held in the city on Thursday.

The event served as a platform for sharing both national and international experiences and best practices in electric bus operations, aiming to promote and encourage their wider adoption across India.

Ramachandran R., MD of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), was a key speaker at the consultation. He provided valuable insights into various aspects of electric bus operations, including operation planning, the significance of data for optimising performance, electric bus design, challenges in electrification, and the future prospects for BMTC’s electrification efforts.

The consultation was organised by Convergence Energy Services Ltd. (CESL) in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development’s South Asia Regional Energy Partnership (USAID’s SAREP) programme. The event brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), bus operators, battery companies, and charging point operators.

