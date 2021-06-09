‘Staggered unlocking based on recommendations by experts’

Chief Minister will take the final decision: Health Minister

The ongoing lockdown restrictions will be eased in a staggered manner as unlocking in one go may trigger surge in cases, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said on Wednesday.

“Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will take a final decision on the modalities of unlocking in a graded and phased manner. The recommendations made by experts will be conveyed to the Chief Minister and he will take a final decision,” he told reporters.

Pointing out that as per experts’ opinion, unlocking can begin if the positivity rate is less than 5% and daily new cases are less than 5,000, the Minister said: “There is no confusion regarding lifting restrictions. States such as Maharashtra opened up only after reduction in cases. Compared to other States, the second wave has relatively subsided quickly in Karnataka.”

“Although, it has been predicted that the next wave may impact children predominantly, there is no such evidence from other countries which have already undergone the third wave. Even AIIMS (Delhi) director Randeep Guleria has said that there is no data, either from India or internationally, to show that children will be seriously infected in any next wave of COVID-19,” he said.

Mr. Sudhakar pointed out that nearly 70% of children, who got infected and were admitted in hospitals during the second wave in India, had either co-morbidities or low immunity. Healthy children recovered with mild illness without hospitalisation. “However, we are ensuring preparedness to protect our children,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BBMP organised a two-day training and simulation workshop for doctors (MBBS) and paediatricians. Inaugurating the workshop, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said there were around 25 lakh children in the city. The workshop will address challenges that could arise in treating children affected by COVID-19. “We have a shortage of paediatricians and nursing staff. We are also creating facilities where children and their caretakers (parents) could be accommodated and treated. One such facility is coming up in Padmanabhanagar,” he said, and added that a team of 10 children’s specialists would offer teleconsultation.