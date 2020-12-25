Stage set for second phase GP polls in Mysuru

Mysuru

25 December 2020 18:58 IST

5,069 candidates are in the fray for 1,834 seats.

The stage is set for the second phase of the gram panchayat polls in the district slated for Sunday (January 27) in which 5,069 candidates are in the fray for 1,834 seats.

The elections will be held for 102 gram panchayats spread across Mysuru, Nanjangud and T.Narsipur taluks. Of these, there are 23 GPs in Mysuru district, 43 in Nanjangud and 36 gram panchayats in T.Narsipur. Though there are 1,929 seats across these GPs, 82 have already been elected unopposed while there were no contestants for 13 seats.

The Mysuru district administration has completed all the preparations pertaining to the elections and will deploy 4,092 personnel for the smooth conduct of the polls which will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising

In Mysuru taluk, there are 1,63,657 eligible voters of whom 82,603 are men and 81,044 women besides 10 transgenders. There are 2,63,214 voters in Nanjangud taluk of whom 1,32,453 are men and 1,30,734 are women apart from 27 transgenders. In T.Narsipur there are 6,30,488 eligible voters of whom 3,16,651 are men and 3,13,800 are women.

The authorities said 152 KSRTC buses and 13 mini-buses or maxicabs and 15 jeeps will be deployed for the transportation of the electoral officers and the ballot boxes. The mustering exercise will take place on December 26tat the respective taluk headquarters.

Preparations completed in Kodagu

In the neighbouring district of Kodagu, 35 of the 38 gram panchayats in Virajpet taluk will go to the polls during the second phase for which preparations have been completed. Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said in all there are 366 seats for which 924 candidates are in the fray while for 54 seats elections are not being held as the candidates have been elected unopposed. Also, no nominations were received in case of 4 seats.

There are 50 sensitive, 18 hyper-sensitive and 4 naxal-affected booths in the area for which security has been intensified for the smooth conduct of the elections. The authorities will deploy 220 polling returning officers and 220 assistant polling returning officers apart from 440 polling officers for the conduct of the elections.

The terrainbeing hilly and forested, the district administration has identified 128 booths that fall in the epicentre of the human-animal conflict which is high in the region.