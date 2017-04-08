Stage set for polling today; elaborate security in place

The district administration and the district police in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts have gone the extra mile to ensure free and fair byelections in Nanjangud and Gundlupet scheduled on Sunday, which has witnessed a high-voltage campaign by the Congress and the BJP, and a series of allegations and counter-allegations by the two parties.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa have led the campaign from the front in the keenly-fought electoral battle. While the Congress is keen to retain the seats, the BJP aims to wrest both the seats.

On Saturday, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer D. Randeep briefed media persons at Nanjangud on the arrangements made for the bypolls. Mysuru Superintendent of Police Ravi D. Channanavar spoke about the security and confident-building measures.

Mr. Randeep said byelection will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mobile phones have been barred inside the booth and the gadget may be confiscated if voters are found carrying it inside the booth.

In the run-up to the byelections, the Mysuru police conducted around 1,440 public meetings in stations coming under Nanjangud town, Nanjangud rural, Hullahalli, Kowlande, and Biligere. In addition, 205 route marches had been conducted in five police station limits under the constituency to instil confidence among the electorate on the steps taken for conducting a free and fair election, according to Mr. Channanavar. Micro observers to 170 booths have been drawn from the Centre. Arrangements have been done for web-casting in 20 booths and video recording in about 100 booths.

So far, enforcement of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) led to the seizure of about ₹69 lakh in Nanjangud. The seized cash was allegedly meant for distribution among voters to influence them. The cash was seized during raids and inspections at the check-posts over the last few days. Besides cash, there were 68 gift boxes containing silver idols of gods, 396 steel vessels, and several other articles to woo voters. About 123 people owning firearms have surrendered their weapons.

The authorities in Chamarajanagar district have also taken strict measures for peaceful polling, according to officials.