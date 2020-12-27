Stage set for polling in second phase of GP elections

Senior officials visit mustering centres, review preparations in the districts of Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Uttara Kannada

The stage is set for second phase of gram panchayat elections with polling scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. In the first phase of the elections, polling took place on December 22 and concluded peacefully without any hassles.

In the districts of Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Uttara Kannada, senior officials reviewed the preparations on Saturday and visited mustering centres from where polling officials and staff proceeded to their respective polling stations with all the polling paraphernalia.

In the wake of the COVID-19 situation, the district administrations have taken elaborate precautions and steps for holding polling in accordance with the guidelines.

The respective Superintendents of Police held meetings and also visited a few of the polling stations to review the bandobast in and around the booths.

In Dharwad district, polling will be held for 385 constituencies in 71 gram panchayats of Hubballi, Kundgol, Navalgund and Annigeri taluks. In all, there are 1,65,319 male and 1,57,723 female voters and five of the third gender. The election is for a total of 1,032 seats of which 62 candidates have been elected unopposed already.

Superintendent of Police P. Krishnakant has said that a total of 1,035 police officials and personnel have been deployed for bandobast in the four taluks where polling is scheduled for Sunday.

In Gadag district, election is being held for 64 gram panchayats in the taluks of Mundargi, Nargund, Ron and Gajendragad. Of the total 895 posts, 36 candidates have been elected unopposed and in nine wards, there are nil nomination papers.

Consequently, elections are being held for 850 positions. Deputy Commissioner M. Sundaresh Babu has said that all steps had been taken for conducting free and fair elections.