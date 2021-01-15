Stage set for mega vaccination as Mysuru gets 20,500 Covishield vials

Healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 from Thursday at nine centres across the district

The Mysuru district administration has said that it is fully prepared for the launch of first phase of vaccination against COVID-19 from Saturday with the health authorities receiving the consignment of Covishield vaccine vials for immunisation across the district.

The consignment that was shipped to Mysuru on Thursday from Bengaluru would be administered to nearly 34,000 healthcare workers already registered for the inoculation in the next few days. The district had received about 20,500 vials of vaccine in an airconditioned truck on Thursday night and the vaccine was thereafter shifted to the district vaccine depot located on the premises of district Health Department office.

The top government officials had an interaction through videoconferencing with the Deputy Commissioners in the State, including the DC of Mysuru, Rohini Sindhuri, ahead of the mega vaccination drive following the shipment of vaccine to the State. Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute Dean and Director C.P. Nanjaraj and other senior officials were present during the session here.

National Health Mission Managing Director Arundhati and Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Javed Akhtar gave directions to all the districts during the video conferencing on the dos and don’ts ahead of giving the jabs to the healthcare workers.

The Trauma Care Centre on PKTB Hospital campus on KRS Road, JSS Hospital, Mysuru, the taluk hospitals at T.Narsipur, K.R. Nagar, H.D. Kote, Hunsur, Periyapatna, and Nanjangud, and Rangasamudra health care centre had been identified as the vaccination sites.

On the first day of vaccination on Saturday, the vaccine would be administered to 60 healthcare workers at Rangasamudra and 100 each at all the taluk hospitals.

The teams in charge of vaccination at the respective sites, including the vaccination officers, had been instructed to comply with the guidelines issued by the government and the precautions to be taken after the person was administered the vaccine. All protocols demonstrated during vaccine dry runs recently had to be complied with and necessary steps to be taken in case of any health complications after getting the jab.

The vaccinated person has to remain at the vaccination site for 30 minutes before leaving the premises. This protocol is mandatory and the vaccinated person has to be under observation.

.L Ravi, the officer in charge of vaccination and COVID-19 Nodal Officer, said the beneficiaries already registered on the CoWIN App among the health workers had been communicated on the date, time and venue of vaccination besides other details on their registered mobile numbers.

The staff entrusted with the task of administering the vaccine, who had received training ahead of the launch and during the dry run, had been briefed about the protocols to be followed. The vaccination sites had been supplied with all items including the syringes and hand sanitizers, for Thursday’s vaccine launch.

Pregnant women and lactating mothers, children below 18 years of age, and those with COVID-19 symptoms are among those who cannot take the vaccine.