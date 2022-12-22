Stage set for mega play on Kittur Chennamma tomorrow

December 22, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A mega play on Kittur Chennamma, who fought the British, which will have real horses and elephants on stage, will be staged on the Karnatak College campus in Dharwad on Saturday, with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai formally inaugurating the first show.

Addressing presspersons in front of the mega stage erected for the purpose at Karnatak College in Dharwad on Thursday, Director of Dharwad Rangayana Ramesh Paravinaikar said that, in all, a big team of people, including artistes, technicians and directors, is involved in staging the play.

Mr. Paravinaikar said that this play intends to present before the people a realistic portrait of the queen who fought the British. A big team of researchers and theatre experts was involved in finalising the script of the play which will be presented on a grand stage specially set up for the purpose.

He said that the Chief Minister will inaugurate the first show at 6 p.m. on Saturday in the presence of various seers and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and others. Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad will preside over the function.

Free for students

Entry for the mega play will be free for students on Saturday and Sunday. Mr. Paravinaikar said that while the government has extended grants for the play, there is a need for more funds considering the big budget for the stage production. People should extend their support to the play by buying tickets to watch it, he said.

Kannada scholar and researcher Viranna Rajur said that the play has been designed in such a way as to highlight the sacrifice and valour of Rani Chennamma and thereby, motivate the younger generation. Realistic elements suggested and recommended by researchers and scholars have been included in the play, he said.

Over 250 people, including 100 artistes, 50 technicians and four directors, are involved in the production of the mega play.