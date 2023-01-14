ADVERTISEMENT

Stage set for massive Yogathon in Kalaburagi

January 14, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A team from Guinness World Records has arrived in Kalaburagi to record the event in which 20,000 participants to perform Yoga collectively

The Hindu Bureau

Green matting underway on Police Ground in Kalaburagi for the massive Yogathon to be held on January 15. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

As part of National Youth Day celebrations, the Kalaburagi district administration is organising a massive Yogathon event at Police Grounds and N.B. College Ground in Kalaburagi on Sunday, January 15. The event would start at 6.00 a.m. and end at 8.30 a.m.

As per the information provided by the Department of Information and Public Relations, over 20,000 people, most of them being students from different educational institutions, are registered to participate in the event.

Kalburagi Zilla Panchayat has roped in different departments and local governing bodies, including Youth Empowerment and Sports, Public Instructions, Pre-University Education, Ayush, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation, apart from the NCC, NSS and Yoga academies, for organising the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The administration has put in place the systems and mechanisms to ensure the success of the event. Transportation of students for participating in the event, maintaining cleanliness, availability of drinking water and deployment of police personnel are assigned to concerned departments. Both the grounds are covered with green mats. As many as 15 Yoga teachers would guide the participants.

It is learnt that a team from the Guinness World Records has arrived in Kalaburagi to record the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US