Stage set for massive Yogathon in Kalaburagi

January 14, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

As part of National Youth Day celebrations, the Kalaburagi district administration is organising a massive Yogathon event at Police Grounds and N.B. College Ground in Kalaburagi on Sunday, January 15. The event would start at 6.00 a.m. and end at 8.30 a.m.

As per the information provided by the Department of Information and Public Relations, over 20,000 people, most of them being students from different educational institutions, are registered to participate in the event.

Kalburagi Zilla Panchayat has roped in different departments and local governing bodies, including Youth Empowerment and Sports, Public Instructions, Pre-University Education, Ayush, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation, apart from the NCC, NSS and Yoga academies, for organising the event.

The administration has put in place the systems and mechanisms to ensure the success of the event. Transportation of students for participating in the event, maintaining cleanliness, availability of drinking water and deployment of police personnel are assigned to concerned departments. Both the grounds are covered with green mats. As many as 15 Yoga teachers would guide the participants.

It is learnt that a team from the Guinness World Records has arrived in Kalaburagi to record the event.