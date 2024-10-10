Stage set for Jamboo Savari on Saturday

Stage is set for the grand finale of Mysuru Dasara with the famed Jamboo Savari to be held on Saturday to bring the curtains down on the 10-day religious and cultural celebrations symbolising the victory of good over evil.

Mysuru has been the hub and melting pot of cultural activities in the State since the inauguration of Dasara on October 3 and will now reach the climax with the victory parade or the Vijayadashmi procession to be led by caparisoned elephants.

The Dasara festival this year was bigger in scale compared to earlier years and was evident in the plethora of cultural activities that were arranged at multiple venues across the city to mark the Nada Habba.

From food festival to classical music and dance, farmer’s Dasara to Makkala Dasara to kindle creativity in children; traditional track and field events by way of Dasara Sports to heritage walk and heritage bike rally; theatre festivals to painting and photography exhibitions, there were a slew of programmes to mark Dasara which showcased the rich cultural diversity and heritage of Karnataka. Nearly 6,500 folk and classical artists will have taken part in this year’s festivities when it concludes on Saturday.

The Jamboo Savari will feature nearly 50 tableaus or floats representing various districts apart from the flagship projects of the government.

The mounted police and the armed police will also be part of the procession and they have carried out rehearsals to brace up for the finale.

In all, 14 elephants have been trained over the last 45 days for the procession of whom nine will take part in the Jamboo Savari. Tusker Abhimanyu is designated to carry the golden howdah with the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari and the elephants have been familiarised with the 5 km-long procession route.

Their daily schedule during the last few weeks included walking from the palace to Bannimantap grounds as part of the rehearsal for the actual procession. It was also an exercise to get the elephants accustomed to the din and noise of the urban milieu they would confront on the day of the procession.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and his cabinet colleagues will be present for the Vijayadashmi procession. Mr. Siddaramaiah will perform puja to Nandi Dhwaja between 1.41 p.m. and 2.10 p.m. at the Balarama Gate of the palace on Saturday after which the procession will commence.

Floral offerings will be made to goddess Chamundeshwari which will be surmounted on the howdah to be carried by tusker Abhimanyu, between 4 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. and it will march from the palace to Bannimantap grounds. A sea of humanity tends to congregate to catch a glimpse of the spectacle which is Mysuru’s showpiece event and a fulcrum to promote tourism.

While Vijayadashmi procession traditionally marks the culmination of Dasara celebrations, Torchlight Parade to be presented by the police, is the last event connected with the festivities. The Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, will inaugurate the programme at Bannimantap Grounds at 7 p.m. and Home Minister G. Parameshwara and others will be present.

Security has been beefed up across the city and the procession route has been barricaded to ensure the smooth conduct of Jamboo Savari.

