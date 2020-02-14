Stage set for ‘Invest Karnataka-Hubballi’

The stage is set for the first-ever investors meet outside Bengaluru. And, Hubballi, which carries the tag of a commercial city, has all been spruced up to invite investors from across the country through “Invest Karnataka-Hubballi Conference” scheduled to be held on Friday.

Reviewing the preparations for the event along with Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar here on Thursday, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said that for the first time in the history of the country, an investors meet was being held in a tier-2 city and there were a lot of expectations from the meet about investments in the region.

Mr. Joshi said that investors and reputed companies had been invited on behalf of both the State and Union governments to participate in the investors meet. “We have received confirmation of participation from reputed companies such as Godrej, Adani Group, Tata Group, Hinduja, L&T. We plan to get investments to the region from these companies and also sign MoUs during the meet,” he said.

Mr. Shettar said that they had already received confirmation about participation from around 700 companies and entrepreneurs and the event was likely to see the participation of over 1,000 delegates.

Steps had been taken to showcase the northern districts of the State and present the scope for investments in the region. Subsequently, in the post lunch session, MoUs would be signed with companies interested in investing in the region, he said.

To a query, he clarified that the officials of the Department of Commerce and Industry were in touch with potential investors and those who had shown keen interest in investing in the region. “We hope to get the maximum investment from the investors, particularly in the FMCG sector,” he said.

MLA Arvind Bellad, Principal Secretary to Department of Commerce and Industry Gaurav Gupta, Commissioner of Industrial Development Gunjan Krishna, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Deepa Cholan, Police Commissioner R. Dileep and other officials were present.