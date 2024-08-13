GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stage set for Independence Day, organ donors to be felicitated

Published - August 13, 2024 11:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
‘Malkhamb’ skills displayed by the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Belagavi, during the full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day celebrations at Manekshaw Parade Grounds in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

‘Malkhamb’ skills displayed by the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Belagavi, during the full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day celebrations at Manekshaw Parade Grounds in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The stage is all set for the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru. This will be Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s second address on Independence Day in his second stint. He is expected to hoist the flag at 9 a.m. on Thursday, after which dignitaries, along with the CM, will receive the salute.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said all preparations have been made for the Independence Day celebrations and that the highlight of the event will be the Chief Minister felicitating members of 64 families who have donated organs and have been identified by the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO Karnataka).

The programme will begin with the Naada Geete and Raita Geete. Around 750 students from the high school section of the Government Pre-University College, Yelahanka, will perform a piece called Jayabharathi. Four hundred students from the Rashtriya Seva Yojane, State NSS Cell, and the Youth Empowerment and Sports Department will showcase the five guarantees of the Congress-led Karnataka government. Seven hundred students from the BBMP Pre-University College in Pillanna Garden will showcase a piece on freedom fighter Rani Abbakka Devi.

Schoolchildren rehearse for the Independence Day celebrations at Manekshaw Parade Grounds in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Schoolchildren rehearse for the Independence Day celebrations at Manekshaw Parade Grounds in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

‘Mallakamba’ will be performed by Naib Subedar Vinayak Pawar and team of Maratha Light Infantry Regiment Centre. The event will also showcase paramotoring by Havaldar Sombeer and a team from the Parachute Regiment Training Centre and a motorcycle display by Naib Subedar M.K. Singh and a team from the Corps of Military Police Centre and School.

Parking restrictions 

Due to a shortage of parking space in and around the ground, and to avoid congestion, the public has been advised to use public transport. According to the release from the traffic police, all the invitees with car passes are to alight and park their vehicles at specified places mentioned in the passes. No parking zones have been identified in and around the ground, including Central Street from Anil Kumble Circle to Shivajinagar Bus Stand, Cubbon Road from C.T.O. Circle to K.R.Road and Cubbon Road Junction, M.G.Road from Anil Kumble Circle to Queens Circle (both sides).

Emergency vehicles like ambulances, fire tender vehicles, water tankers, KSRP, QRT, BBMP, and PWD vehicles will enter the Parade Grounds from Gate No. 2 on Cubbon Road and park their vehicles behind the Fort Wall (southern side).

